Should pro basketball return to Baltimore? Maryland lawmaker suggests WNBA expansion team.

U.S. Congressman Johnny Olszewski suggested bringing professional basketball back to Maryland, namely the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

The former Baltimore County executive, who is now representing Maryland in Congress, posted on social media, "Let's put Baltimore on the next WNBA expansion list."

The WNBA recently announced it is expanding to Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia over the next five years.

Angel Reese, one of the league's rising stars, was raised in Randallstown and played high school basketball at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy. Reese initially played college basketball at the University of Maryland before transferring to LSU, where she won a national championship.

Reese, in her second season in the WNBA, is a two-time All-Star who won the rebounding title her rookie season.

"Pay us what you owe us"

Last weekend, the WNBA All-Stars wore t-shirts that read, "Pay us what you owe us," making a statement that the players should be compensated better.

Olszewski said the players deserve "Equal pay. Equal play. Period."

"I stand with #MD02's own @Reese10Angel and every @WNBA player fighting for what they've earned," Olszewski said in a statement.

Caitlin Clark, WNBA play in Baltimore

Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena hosted the city's first-ever WNBA game on Wednesday, May 28, between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics.

Fans initially bought tickets to see WNBA and Fever star Caitlin Clark, who missed the game due to a quad injury. Clark was still with her team in Baltimore, signing autographs and interacting with fans.

"I am disappointed not to see her play, that's why we came," a fan said. "But the Fever have an awesome team and an awesome bench. I will be excited to see them play as well."

Clark is scheduled to return to Baltimore on Sept. 7 when the Fever once again play the Mystics.

Baltimore Bullets

Baltimore once had a professional basketball team, named the Bullets, from 1944 until 1954.

The Bullets played at the Baltimore Coliseum until the franchise folded in 1954, just a few years after the Basketball Association of America merged with the National Basketball Association.

They won the American Basketball League championship in 1946 and the BAA title in 1948.