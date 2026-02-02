Bill could prevent privately-owned buildings from operating as detention centers in Howard County

Emergency legislation being introduced in the Howard County Council could prevent privately owned buildings from operating as detention centers. The legislation will be introduced by County Executive Calvin Ball.

The move comes after Ball said the county inspected a privately-owned building in Elkridge, which is being renovated to become a detention facility.

"The creation of privately-owned detention facilities anywhere in our county and state raises serious concerns about health, welfare, and oversight that must be addressed," Ball said in a statement.

County inspection prompts emergency legislation

According to Ball, a third-party company applied and received a permit to renovate 28,614 square feet inside a building located in the 6500 block of Meadowridge Road.

The building permit, issued in August 2025, stated that the "scope of work includes improvement of tenant spaces, supported areas, detention facility, detainee processing, and secured waiting areas," according to Ball.

Ball said Monday that the work appears to be almost complete. The most recent inspection was conducted on Dec. 29, 2025.

According to Ball, the county government does not have knowledge of specific lease agreements or contracts between the building owner and any federal agencies.

"As we continue to see the devastating consequences of federal enforcement actions that have led to loss of life and unrest, we must stand united against any actions that cause more harm, fear, and division within our community," Ball said.

The emergency legislation comes after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) purchased a warehouse in Washington County, raising concerns from some state lawmakers.

The county council will consider the emergency legislation during its legislative session on Monday at 7 p.m. If passed, it would allow the county to determine its future actions.