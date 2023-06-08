Pride-themed designs painted throughout downtown Sykesville: 'We are very proud'

Pride-themed designs painted throughout downtown Sykesville: 'We are very proud'

Pride-themed designs painted throughout downtown Sykesville: 'We are very proud'

BALTIMORE -- Smaller towns are embracing Pride Month.

With the help of a local artist, downtown Sykesville is making a statement that shows everyone is welcome there.

As Sykesville's first female mayor and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Stacy Link says it's heartwarming to see Main Street lined with rainbow colors and encouraging messages.

"I grew up in a rural community and I know what it's like to not feel comfortable in your own skin," Link said. "So I'm hoping that what's happening here on Main Street in Sykesville is going to be more contagious."

Downtown Sykesville Connection partnered with Carroll County artist Lisa Walters to paint Pride-themed designs on the windows of 14 participating businesses along historic downtown Sykesville.

"We knew we wanted the designs to be bold and colorful and also inclusive," Walters said. "I have a queer child and so it's important for me that everyone is recognized and included."

"Just a feeling of 'I belong here'' and that's what I want for everyone," Link added.

Link said this is the most participation they've seen since the town started celebrating Pride month in 2019.

"Here in Sykesville, we are very proud of, not just the town and its residents, but of how open and welcoming we are," Link said.

Walters said each design took her about two hours to paint.