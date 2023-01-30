President Biden visiting Baltimore to tout infrastructure law Monday

BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden is visiting Baltimore Monday afternoon to discuss a major rail tunnel project funded by his administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel is the oldest tunnel in the Northeast Corridor, and according to the White House, it is the largest bottleneck for commuters on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C. and New Jersey.

Biden will be joined by Gov. Wes Moore, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, along with Maryland DOT and Amtrak officials.

The exact time and location of Biden's appearance has not been announced, but officials have warned of heavy traffic in Downtown Baltimore.

The B&P Tunnel Replacement Project

The tunnel's replacement will be named the Frederick Douglass Tunnel, after the famous abolitionist who escaped to his freedom from slavery by boarding a train in Baltimore.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $6 billion, of which Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding could contribute up to $4.7 billion.

The B&P Tunnel is currently a single point of failure, with no detours if it were to suddenly close. Federal officials said the tunnel's tight curvature and steep incline requires trains to significantly reduce speeds to 30 mph.

Those issues create chronic delays — more than 10% of weekday trains are delayed, and delays occur virtually every weekday.

The White House said when the project is complete, capacity of the tunnel is expected to nearly triple, and trains traveling through the tunnel will be able to go up to 110 miles per hour versus the current 30 miles per hour.

The new tunnel will have two tubes along an alignment with softer curves, new signaling systems and tracks, five new roadway and railroad bridges in the area surrounding the tunnel, and a new ADA-accessible West Baltimore MARC station.

Early work such as demolition, utility relocations and some track work is expected to start this year.

The program is expected to generate 30,000 jobs, including approximately 20,000 direct construction jobs, most of which do not require a college degree, according to the White House.

Amtrak is investing more than $50 million in local workforce development and community investments, which will include apprenticeship programs to ensure that local workers in West Baltimore can access those jobs.

As provided by the White House, Biden will announce:

A project kickoff agreement has been signed by the State of Maryland and Amtrak, which includes a $450 million commitment from the state's transportation agency for the tunnel replacement project;

A project labor agreement has been signed between Amtrak and the Baltimore-DC Building and Construction Trades Council, which is a local affiliate of North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU), to cover the first phase of the project to ensure the project creates good-paying, union jobs; and,

An agreement is in place between Amtrak and NABTU that ensures Amtrak's large civil engineering construction projects controlled by Amtrak will be performed under union agreements. Those agreements will address points such as wages, benefits, working conditions, avoiding work disruption, and promoting diversity and veteran hiring in the construction trades. With this agreement, Amtrak and NABTU will not face labor-related delays in the planning and contracting of major projects; contractors and subcontractors share Amtrak's commitment to paying fair wages and benefits; and, Amtrak and NABTU can move forward with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded projects with efficient labor-management relations.

Traffic congestion during President Biden's visit

While the exact time and place of Biden's appearance has not been made public, Baltimore City Department of Transportation encouraged motorists to be prepared to experience congestion in the downtown area on Monday.

Officials announced heavy traffic, delays, and parking restrictions will be expected between the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Fort Avenue - Richardson Street to Fort McHenry

Andre Street - Fort Avenue to McComas Street

McComas Street

I-95 South in Baltimore City

I-395

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Howard Street

North Avenue - Howard to Charles Streets

Maryland Avenue - W. 19 ½ Street to Falls Road

Trenton Street - Falls Road to Morton Street

Lafayette Street - Falls Road to Morton Street

1800 Block Falls Road to Maryland Avenue

DOT stated that some MDOT MTA Bus and Light Rail services may also be impacted on Monday, according to a release. For more information, visit the MDOT MTA website.