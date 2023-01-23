President Biden to visit Baltimore next week to address replacing 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel

President Biden to make visit to Baltimore next week

President Biden to make visit to Baltimore next week

President Biden to make visit to Baltimore next week

BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make a stop in Baltimore next week, according to the White House.

On Monday, January 30, Biden will discuss how Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will replace the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel.

The funding is expected to address the largest bottleneck for commuters on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C. and New Jersey.

Officials have not said what time and where Biden will visit.