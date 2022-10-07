'Made in America': President Biden touts economy at Volvo plant in Hagerstown

BALTIMORE -- President Joe Biden made a visit Friday afternoon to Hagerstown where he delivered remarks about state of the United States economy and thanked local manufacturers.

The president spoke at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations, and gave praise to their manufacturing team.

"I'm here at this mobile plant to thank workers and management for building heavy-duty engines, transmissions, axels for trucks and buses, and parts for electric car in the future," Biden said.

Biden addressed "building the economy from the bottom up and middle out," according to the White House.

An according to the president, the economy starts with those to manufacture products.

Biden's speech came on "National Manufacturing Day," which is Oct. 7.

His first words as he walked to the podium was, "Made in America."

"We celebrate workers who are the backbone of our economy in tis country," Biden said. "Where is it written that America can't be the leader in manufacturing?"

Biden also said there is no bigger proponent of unions than him.

"I'm a union guy and I made it real clear," Biden said. "The reason I am the most pro-union president in American history is because they are the single hardest workers around."

This comes as the Biden Administration prepares to relieve millions of student debts. According to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday, the nation's gross national debt has exceeded $31 trillion.

The visit follows a major announcement Thursday from the White House that Biden would pardon all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana and is calling for a review how marijuana is classified under federal law.

In August, Biden held a rally in Rockville, where he was joined by Maryland Democratic governor candidate Wes Moore.