Baltimore powerlifting event raises $20,000 for animal rescue in honor of fallen officer Amy Caprio

An annual fundraising event attracting iron-pumping weight lifters from all over Baltimore took place Saturday at Exile Fitness in Rosedale.

Some of the strongest and fittest weightlifters tested their strength in a powerlifting competition to honor fallen Baltimore County officer Amy Caprio.

"I just wanted to come out here, and support a good cause, as you just said, and just be around a bunch of good people who are all here for the same reason," said Graham Frey, a powerlifter competing in the competition.

Who was Amy Caprio?

In 2018, Amy Caprio, who was 29 years old at the time, was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop when she was run over by a driver in a stolen jeep. For the past four years, a powerlifting competition has been held to honor her legacy and sacrifice, while also supporting BARCS, a cause that was close to her heart.

"Anything really is going to help. We raised $20,000 last year, $10,000 the year before, so obviously anything that can be contributed to the animals," said event organizer Josh Phipps.

Josh Phipps, who spearheads the event, said that with even more powerlifters signed up, ranging in ages from 13 to 70 years old and competing for the best lifter award, they are hoping to surpass last year's goal.

Debbie Sorrells, Amy's mother, said that although her daughter never had a chance to achieve her personal goals, she finds joy in seeing her family in blue and others working to pursue their own dreams.

"I just feel an aura of her presence being here because of the commonality she has with these people. I just know that she is smiling, and, because it was near and dear to her heart, I know that she is blessing them for what they're doing," said Debbie Sorrells, Amy's mother.

Those who would like to donate to Amy Caprio's fundraiser can also make donations here.