Baltimore County leaders to unveil sign in honor off police officer killed in line of duty

BALTIMORE -- A new sign will be unveiled Wednesday to honor a Baltimore County Police officer who was killed in the line of duty in May 2018.

Officer Amy Caprio was killed in a residential neighborhood of Perry Hall during a traffic stop as she was responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

The incident led to an hours-long manhunt that left residents and students in nearby schools sheltering in place. Four teens were eventually arrested and charged in connection with her death.

At the time, Caprio was the 11th officer to die in the line of duty in Baltimore County since 1932, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough, County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Maryland State Senator Kathy Klausmeier and Baltimore County Councilman David Marks will gather for a ceremony to unveil the sign around 10 a.m. at Honeygo Run Regional Park.

Caprio's parents, sister and niece are also expected to attend the ceremony, officials said.

4 Teens Indicted

Four teens - Dawnta Harris, Eugene Genius, Derrick Matthews, and Darrell Ward - were indicted on 19 charges after Caprio's death, including murder and burglary.

Prosecutors said the teens were on a crime spree in the Perry Hall area that day.

The indictment said the group stole items from three homes and broke into one of them before 16-year-old Harris ran over Caprio in a stolen Jeep as the other teens were stealing.

Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio was killed in the line of duty in May 2018. During a trial, footage from her body-worn camera was released. Baltimore County Police Department

During Harris' trial, footage from Caprio's body-worn camera was released, showing the officer repeatedly commanding Harris to get out of the car. She fired one shot before she was struck by the vehicle.

During the trial, Harris' attorney argued that Harris was afraid and did not intend to kill Officer Caprio.

"I was scared. I didn't know what to do. I put my head down. I didn't look. I pushed the gas," Harris said during testimony.

Harris was sentenced to life in prison for his role in Caprio's death.

"I didn't want to hurt her. I just felt I was in a life-or-death situation. I wish I could go back to that day and not do what I did," he wrote in a letter his attorney read during the sentencing hearing.

Following Harris' conviction, the remaining three teens - Genius, Matthews and Ward - pleaded guilty to felony murder in a deal that kept them from spending their lives in prison. The burglary charges were dropped under the plea deal.

The three teens were sentenced to 30 years in prison.