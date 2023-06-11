Power Plays small-business summit elevates women of color

BALTIMORE -- The second annual Power Plays small-business summit was held at Inner Harbor.

The one-day conference is for female business owners of color like Brianca Moore, a cosmetologist who is looking to take her brand to the next level.

"I specialize in knotless braiding," she said. "I've been owning my own business for two years now. I am looking to grow it into a brand."

The summit offered participants the opportunity to partake in interactive workshops, sit in on panel discussions, and engage in a pitch competition.

"I always feel like I need to do it on my own, and I just want help," Moore said. "It's good to get help and ask questions. I also want to give people advice from my own experience."

Organizer and CEO of the Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab, Nakeia Drummond, told WJZ that the event is about building the next generation of business leaders.

"It's a day of learning, connecting, building community, being inspired by the stories and the journeys of other women, getting resources to grow our businesses, and a little bit of fun," Drummond said.

Black women are the fastest-growing demographic of entrepreneurs, yet they are often the least funded, according to JP Morgan.

"It's harder for us to find the resources that we need, just building up that network that we are born into, but when we do come together, we build a strong community," graphic designer Maria Aramba said.

Over 150 summit attendees are now a part of one community, working together to engage, enlighten, and empower.

"It's about lifting as you climb, reaching out, and helping each other," Mia Davis, the founder of Color Vision, said.