Possible human remains found at Baltimore County recycling center

BALTIMORE - Possible human remains were found at a recycling facility Monday morning in Baltimore County, police said.

Officers were called around 9 a.m. to the Baltimore County Refuse/Recycling Center on Beaver Dam Road in Cockeysville where they sifted through trash and investigated to learn more about where the remains come from.

Baltimore County police say this facility receives trash from several jurisdictions.

Police are investigating and have not released much information.

The recycling facility was closed for the rest of Monday, but is expected to be open during normal hours on Tuesday.

The remains of a man who had been reported missing in Laurel were found at the same facility in 2019.