Port Discovery's 'Let It Shine' series designed to celebrate Baltimore's diversity with interactive experiences

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's Port Discovery Children's Museum launched its "Let It Shine" series.

It is a new initiative celebrating Black culture through interactive experiences, storytelling and STEM.

"We designed it as a way of celebrating and connecting with diverse communities and kids and Baltimore around the state," said Rachel Demma, Port Discovery Vice President of Education and Innovation.

Local creators, performers, and organizations such as B-360 are changing the negative perspective surrounding dirt bike culture and Black Girls Dive using virtual reality to explore underwater ecosystems.

"Really experience what it's like to be underwater in the wildlife to see what it's like to be around and interact with some of the ocean wildlife," said Anthony Butler, from Black Girls Dive Foundation.

Minorities are often underrepresented in STEM, so the program reinforces Port Discovery's commitment to empowering and serving the Greater Baltimore community.

"There is lots of disparities, particularly in the STEM community," Demma said "We are focused on helping to bridge those gaps and get kids excited about science"

"Let it Shine" is a connection between Black culture and community partners.

"Area nonprofits really need community partners like Port Discovery to really help support the mission that drives our organization."

The special event will take place until Monday, which is Juneteenth, and repeat quarterly.