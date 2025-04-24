Pollen, allergies are causing headaches for Marylanders

The high levels of pollen are causing sneeze-fests for those suffering from allergies.

According to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team, these very high levels of tree pollen and grass pollen will continue, but allergists say there are a few things you can do to keep symptoms at bay.

"If you've got nice, long hair, there's probably pollen in there if you've been outside for a couple of hours, and it's been breezy, and that will get into your bed," said allergist Dr. Jonathan Matz.

Dr. Matz said that this week in Maryland is typically the worst for seasonal allergies, and right now, millions are experiencing those irritating symptoms.

"Almost one in three people are going to have some allergy symptoms, especially when it's thick on the car," Dr. Matz said. "That's when it really gets you."

Impacts of allergy season

A yellow-green film covered the water in Ego Alley on Thursday in downtown Annapolis.

Five-year-old Madison, who was getting ice cream with her father, said she'd never seen anything like it.

"It looks like pollen," Madison said.

Pollen, a powdery substance that comes from certain plants during the warmer months as part of their reproductive process, coated the water. The ducks of Ego Alley didn't seem to mind.

However, for people who are sensitive to pollen, it can be a real pain.

"Itchy eyes and runny nose, it comes and goes," said Jim Schneider, from Edgewater.

Annapolis resident Andrew Bjorke said his symptoms can be severe.

"Sneezing, coughing, watery eyes," said Bjorke. "I also get pressure headaches from it."

Pollen can be on your car, your outdoor furniture, your pets, and your clothes.

"My car is a travesty," said Annapolis resident Mike O'Halloran. "It went from grey to lime green overnight."

Symptoms of allergies

According to the Cleveland Clinic, some of the common allergies include bee stings, dust mites, foods, medications, mold, pets and animals, poison ivy, and pollen.

Allergies can cause symptoms, including a skin rash, hives, itchy skin, sneezing, stuffy or runny nose, cough, wheezing, watery eyes, swelling, difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, or vomiting, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Treating allergies

Dr. Matz recommends showering and washing your clothes as soon as you come inside and keeping windows and doors shut with the air conditioning on.

Over-the-counter non-drowsy allergy medication can also help you control the symptoms enough to enjoy the outdoors.

Dr. Matz said if those don't work, consider seeing an allergist.

"We have some more intense prescription medicines, or we can try desensitizing people to try to affect the disease," said Dr. Matz.