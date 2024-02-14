Watch CBS News
Poll: Marylanders pick Biden over Trump, but believe country "going in the wrong direction"

By Rohan Mattu

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- President Joe Biden has maintained an underwhelming approval rating in staunchly blue Maryland, according to newly released poll data.

The Baltimore-based Gonzalez Poll surveyed 815 registered voters in Maryland from January 23 to February 2. 

Pollsters found 54% of respondents approve of Biden's performance in a state he won more than 2-to-1 (65%) in 2020. Nationally, Biden's approval rating is at 41%, according to the latest CBS News poll

By party, 81% of Democrat respondents approved of the President's performance, while 94% of Republicans disapproved. Of those Republican respondents, 91% strongly disapproved. 

Pollsters found that 48% of Marylanders approve of Biden's handling of foreign policy, and a paltry 35% approve of how he's handling immigration at the nation's border. 

The state still overwhelmingly disapproves of former President Donald Trump, and when asked if they would rather vote for incumbent Joe Biden or former President Trump, 53% said Biden, 32% said Trump, and 15% were undecided.

Read the full results here.

Part 1 of the Gonzales Poll was released Tuesday. Respondents were asked about their approval of Wes Moore and opinions on key legislative issues. 

