Police trying to identify suspect in Middle River murder of granddaughter, grandmother

BALTIMORE -- As the investigation into the double murder of a granddaughter and grandmother in Middle River continues, Baltimore County Police say detectives are still trying to identify a suspect in the case.

Police said the victims, 75-year-old Iona Sellers and 29-year-old Autumn Harvey, were found dead in a home on Sunday. The grandmother and granddaughter lived together in the home on Taos Circle.

Officers responded to the home just before 10 a.m. on Sunday for a "check location" call.

According to the dispatch recording, the caller said they had not heard from the women since Friday.

The family of the two women says they are devastated and are hoping for answers as to why this happened.

"It's just such a shame that this happened to two people that definitely didn't deserve anything like this," said Devin Harvey, Autumn's cousin. "I think this person needs to come forward to be found."

Police say they are still looking for clues and answers in the investigation.

On Sunday, the department said they were surveying the home and looking for any signs of a break-in. The forensic unit was at the scene for several hours on Sunday collecting evidence.

As of Tuesday, detectives have not publicly identified a suspect. A department spokesperson said police "cannot say this was an isolated incident at this time."

This leaves the neighborhood on edge.

Neighbors told WJZ they were "alarmed" and "concerned" that something like this could happen so close to home.

"We feel like a family and then out of the blue something like this happens," said neighbor Sofiat Soyemi.

"I think everybody now needs something to keep themselves secure," neighbor Mary Sisk added.

The family of the victims is pleading with the community, asking anyone with information to come forward to help solve the case.

"Until we find out who did it, and why and get justice, I don't know if life will ever be normal," Harvey said.

Autumn Harvey is described as "happy-go-lucky" with a contagious laugh. Devin Harvey said he grew up in the same home as Autumn, and always felt they were more like siblings rather than cousins.

While not related, Harvey described Iona as a giving person involved deeply in her church, who was "willing to give you the shirt off her back".

The Middle River Assembly of God Church said in a statement that Iona was selfless and willing to help anyone in need.

The statement continued to say that she is already greatly missed.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect and add they are committed to finding the person responsible.

Detectives urge anyone with information related to the case to contact them at 410-307-2020 or the Metro Crime Stoppers anonymous tipline at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).