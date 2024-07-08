Two women killed in Middle River were grandmother and granddaughter, family says

BALTIMORE -- Two women who were killed Sunday morning in a home in Middle River, have been identified as 29-year-old Autumn Harvey, and 75-year-old Iona Sellers, according to family members who spoke to WJZ.

Family members say the two victims were grandmother and granddaughter, and lived together on Taos Circle.

Police responded before 10 a.m. to the unit block of Taos Circle, where they found the woman with apparent blunt force trauma to the upper body. They were pronounced dead at the scene.