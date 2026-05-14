Baltimore police involved in shooting prompting investigation

Baltimore police were involved in a shooting Thursday morning in a southern part of the city, officials said.

The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Wilkens Avenue.

Police have shared little information, but are expected to hold a news conference this afternoon.

This story will be updated as more becomes available.

Police shootings in Baltimore

There have been at least four shootings involving Baltimore Police so far this year.

During the most recent case on March 10, an officer was shot and a suspect was killed during a hostage standoff at a home in the Glen neighborhood. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Ingram, and the involved officer was identified as 15-year veteran Brian Loiero. The officer was treated at Shock Trauma for a gunshot wound to his leg, officials said.

In February, a man was shot and killed during a police chase in East Baltimore. Police said 37-year-old Dwight Hawkins ran when an officer approached him outside of a liquor store after they believed he had a gun.

Officers said Hawkins was prohibited from owning a gun and was known to police for his long arrest record.

Each non-fatal or fatal police involved incident is investigated by the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID). It is currently unclear if the IID is involved in Thursday's incident.



