Baltimore police to share body-camera video that shows fatal shooting of armed man

Baltimore police are expected to share body camera video on Thursday that shows the fatal shooting of an armed man on Jan. 20.

The man was shot and killed after officers said he fired a gun at them in the area of I-95 and Eastern Avenue.

Officers were initially called to Bank Street in Southeast Baltimore for reports of a man threatening someone with a gun. The caller provided a detailed description of the suspect.

Police discovered the man riding a bike on Eastern Avenue. They struggled with him as they tried to take him into custody, officials said.

Surveillance video captured the man leaving on his bicycle before the confrontation with police.

Officers said the man pulled out a gun and fired shots close to them. Two officers then fired back, killing the man, police officials said.

No officers were injured.

"This is another example of our officers doing exactly what we want them to do," Police Commissioner Richard Worley said following the shooting. "We want them out there engaging the criminals who want to carry guns. This could have completely been avoided had the suspect complied with the officers' demands to show his hands so we could take him into custody. Unfortunately, he decided to pull a weapon and tried to kill our officers and our officers shot back."

The man has not yet been identified. The shooting is being investigated by the Maryland Attorney General's Office, as is required under state law.

A neighbor who did not wish to be identified told WJZ that the man suffered from mental health issues, and said police had frequently been called to the home where he was staying.

It was the second police shooting in Baltimore within two days, and the third in 2026.