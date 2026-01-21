New video sheds light on what led to man's deadly encounter with Baltimore police near I-95

WJZ Investigates is learning more about the moments before a man's deadly encounter with police near I-95 and Eastern Avenue Tuesday night.

It was the third time this year that Baltimore officers shot someone, and the second police shooting in two days.

New surveillance video

Police flooded a southbound ramp to I-95 after officers killed a man who they say opened fire on them.

"It's scary to know that it's right here," neighbor Kelly Barger said.

Another neighbor shared video with WJZ of how the incident started nearby in the 6800 block of Bank Street in the Eastwood community.

That neighbor said surveillance video captured the man leaving on his bicycle just before his deadly confrontation with police. He appeared agitated and cursing.

The neighbor, who declined to speak on camera for safety reasons, said the man suffered from mental health issues and stressed police have been called to the home where he frequently stayed for disturbances in the past.

The Maryland Attorney General's office is leading the investigation, which is mandated under state law.

They said at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller alerted police to a man who threatened someone with a gun on Bank Street. The caller provided a detailed description of the man and his white bicycle, according to investigators.

WJZ Investigates asked Baltimore police to provide a list of service calls to the home on Bank Street, but BPD declined and referred the question back to the attorney general's office.

A neighbor said police were notified during prior calls the man did have a weapon.

The shooting

The attorney general's office said officers then encountered the man along Eastern Avenue near I-95, and when they attempted to detain him, he fired at police.

The shooting was captured on police body-worn camera video that has been reviewed but has yet to be released.

"Multiple officers fired their service weapons, striking the man," according to the attorney general's office.

Baltimore police commissioner Richard Worley praised the response of his officers.

"This is another example of our officers doing exactly what we want them to do. We want them out there engaging the criminals who want to carry guns. This could have completely been avoided had the suspect complied with the officers' demands to show his hands so we could take him into custody," Worley said. "Unfortunately, he decided to pull a weapon and tried to kill our officers and our officers shot back."

Authorities had not identified the man as of Wednesday evening.

Multiple police shootings this week

Tuesday night's incident is the second time officers shot someone this week.

On Monday at a Bolton Hill apartment complex, police shot a woman in the leg after they said she refused to drop a knife during a mental health crisis and a taser had no effect.