Baltimore Police shoot at armed man who fired shots in Mosher neighborhood

Baltimore Police shot at an armed man who fired shots early Wednesday morning in the city's Mosher neighborhood, department officials said.

Around 1:52 a.m., officers encountered a man who was shooting a firearm in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue.

The man attempted to flee the area when he saw the officers, then he pointed the gun in the direction of the officers, according to police.

At least one of the officers fired their weapon toward the man. The man then fled on foot and has not yet been located, police said.

At this time, it's unclear if the man was injured during the incident. The Special Investigations Response Team is investigating.

Previous Baltimore Police shootings

This is not the first time that Baltimore police have encountered an armed suspect.

In late February, 37-year-old Dwight Hawkins was shot and killed by officers during a chase in East Baltimore.

According to officers, Hawkins was seen inside a liquor store armed with a gun. Officers were patrolling the Belair-Edison neighborhood when they encountered Hawkins.

Police said Hawkins ran when he was approached by an officer, leading to a foot chase. Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Hawkins continued to run with the gun in his hand before he was shot.

Officials said he had a lengthy criminal record and was prohibited from owning a gun.

In January, 40-year-old Jamal Muse was shot and killed by police who said he fired a gun at them near I-95 and Eastern Avenue.

According to police, Muse was found after a report of a man threatening someone with a gun. He matched the detailed description of the suspect. Officers found Muse riding a bike, and said he pulled a gun and fired shots as they tried to take him into custody.

Two officers fired back, hitting and killing Muse.

A neighbor told WJZ that Muse suffered from mental health issues and said police were frequently called to his home.