Police seek help identifying East Balitmore shooting suspect

BALTIMORE -- Police are looking to identify a man who was involved in a brazen shooting inside a convenience store in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

The man shot a 24-year-old man in the leg in the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said.

The 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to authorities.

Detectives detailed to the Southeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.

During the course of their investigation, they obtained a video of the suspected shooter, according to authorities.

Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the video should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-855-7LOCKUP.