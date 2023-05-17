Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspect who robbed Glen Burnie mail carrier at gunpoint

BALTIMORE - Police are looking for a man who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in Glen Burnie.

According to officers, a man, possibly in his 20s and was wearing a face mask, white t-shirt and baggy jeans, pulled out a black handgun at the mail carrier and demanded the mailbox key.

The man took the key and then ran away on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 12:01 PM

