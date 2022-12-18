Police search for woman abducted after carjacking

BALTIMORE- Police are asking for the public's help to locate and identify a woman abducted after a carjacking Sunday morning in the Brooklyn area of Baltimore City, officials say

The carjacking took place around 2 a.m., according to police. The victim is believed to have driven a burgundy sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Detectives urge anyone with information on the incident or able to identify the female victim to call 410-396-2100.