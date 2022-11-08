Watch CBS News
Police responding to aggravated assault find man with severed hand in Southwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the southwest neighborhood of Rognel Heights on Tuesday morning and found a 32-year-old man with a severed hand, authorities said.

Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue to assist an assault victim, police said.

The man had also sustained a severe laceration to the forehead, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

Hours later, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were still unable to find the man's hand, according to authorities.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 1:46 PM

