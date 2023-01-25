Police respond to four shootings, four injured, within two hours in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police responded to four shootings within two hours Tuesday evening in Baltimore City.

Two of the shootings were less than a mile apart of each other.

Shortly after 6:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue in East Baltimore. A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a Baltimore hospital where two men arrived with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. Officers have not determined a shooting location.

At 7:49 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the 200 block of N. Eutaw Street.

Police said the man, who was shot in his shoulder, is in serious, but stable, condition.

He told police he was waiting at the bus stop when he was shot.

Then, around 8:10 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was shot in her left leg in the 2000 block of E. North Avenue in East Baltimore.