No charges for Baltimore Police officers involved in fatal shooting of armed man

The Maryland Attorney General's Office has decided not to pursue charges against two Baltimore Police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of an armed man in January.

Jamal Muse was killed by officers after police responded to a home in the 6800 block of Bank Street on Jan. 20. A 911 caller reported that a person was being threatened by a man with a handgun.

Police said the caller identified the individual as Muse and said he was armed with a revolver. Muse was described by the caller as a Black man wearing black jeans and a face mask. The caller reported that Muse was leaving the area on a white bicycle.

Surveillance video showed Muse leaving on his bike just before the confrontation with police.

Soon after, officers saw a person matching Muse's description in the 6500 block of Eastern Avenue and attempted to stop him. However, police said Muse failed to comply and fled.

Muse allegedly tried to evade officers by going through parking lots and onto an Interstate 95 ramp.

According to officials, Sergeant Carlos Arias and Officer Edwin Ruiz got out of their vehicle and chased Muse on foot. An officer tackled Muse to the ground and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, police said Muse pulled out a handgun and fired a shot toward the officers.

Aria and Ruiz then fired their weapons, hitting Muse, according to officials. Officers immediately began providing medical aid until EMS personnel arrived.

Muse died on the scene, and a handgun was recovered near his body, police said. No officers were injured.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified told WJZ that Muse suffered from mental health issues and said police were often called to his home.

"This could have completely been avoided had the suspect complied with the officers' demands to show his hands so we could take him into custody," Police Commissioner Richard Worley said after the shooting. "Unfortunately, he decided to pull a weapon and tried to kill our officers, and our officers shot back."

The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) reviewed the case and released police body camera footage of the incident in February.

The Attorney General's Office closed its investigation on April 7 and determined that the officers did not violate any state laws.