Police: Man shot in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 21-year-old man was shot Monday evening in South Baltimore.

Police responded to the shooting around 8:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Mayadon Court. The man was found to be shot in the head, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Investigators are attempting to locate a crime scene.  

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on April 10, 2023 / 9:31 PM

