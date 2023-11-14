Watch CBS News
Police: Man charged in death of 4-year-old he was watching in Dundalk

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 4-year-old in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said.

Zurail Smith is facing several counts of child abuse. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

On May 5, 2023, police said the child, Amir James, was found unresponsive inside a home on Sollers Point Road.

The child was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to police, Smith was temporarily caring for the child at the time of his death.

