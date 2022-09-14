Police looking for man accused of stealing gun on MTA bus at Lexington Market Station

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking to identify a man suspected of stealing a gun from an off-duty security guard on an MTA bus in Baltimore last month, Maryland Transit Administration Police said.

Police released surveillance images of the subject inn the hopes that the public can identify him.

Investigators believe the man boarded the bus at the Lexington Market Metro SubwayLink Station on August 24 and stold the gn.

An identifying feature is that he has a tattoo on his left forearm that states, "RIP" with a heart symbol next to it.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact MDOT MTA Police Communications at 410-454-7720.