Police investigating murder of 26-year-old woman in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old woman in downtown Baltimore.

Police said that on Monday, around 11:34 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Franklin Street to investigate a call for service.

When they arrived, they found the woman dead, with signs of blunt-force trauma.

The Medical Examiner's Office responded and took possession of the woman's body.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.