Police investigating murder of 26-year-old woman in downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old woman in downtown Baltimore.
Police said that on Monday, around 11:34 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Franklin Street to investigate a call for service.
When they arrived, they found the woman dead, with signs of blunt-force trauma.
The Medical Examiner's Office responded and took possession of the woman's body.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.