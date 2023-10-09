Police: Impaired driver arrested after striking, killing 24-year-old on sidewalk in Towson
BALTIMORE - A 57-year-old man believed to have been under the influence of alcohol was arrested after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a sidewalk in Towson Saturday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Providence Road where they found Eliza Grover who had been struck by a truck. Grover died at the scene, according to police.
The driver of the truck, Richard Mays, stayed at the scene, and was then arrested on charges of attempting to drive a vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock, attempting to drive a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Mays is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.
