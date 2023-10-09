Watch CBS News
Police: Impaired driver arrested after striking, killing 24-year-old on sidewalk in Towson

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 57-year-old man believed to have been under the influence of alcohol was arrested after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a sidewalk in Towson Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Providence Road where they found Eliza Grover who had been struck by a truck. Grover died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the truck, Richard Mays, stayed at the scene, and was then arrested on charges of attempting to drive a vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock, attempting to drive a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mays is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 8:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

