Police identify 68-year-old man found dead in possible White Marsh arson

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police on Friday identified a man found dead in a White Marsh fire last month. The fire is being investigated as a possible arson. 

The man was identified as 68-year-old Linzie Bonds II. 

Units responded on July 27 around 8 p.m. to the 8400 block of Pulaski Highway for a building fire. There, they found a car that was on fire. 

The man's body was found inside the car after the fire was extinguished, officials said. It is unclear if there was a building fire involved in the incident. 

Bonds' cause of death is pending the outcome of an autopsy. The circumstances of the fire are under investigation by the Baltimore County Arson Team.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 9:57 AM

