Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Three suspects were arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

These arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.

The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.

Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.

They are facing charges for a string of ATM thefts across two jurisdictions over the past several months.

They are being held without bail.

Police responded to an attempted ATM theft at the Dunkin Donuts off Boston Street in Canton sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they failed to break open the ATM but used a crow bar to steal $185 from the cash register.

According to the police, there was another crime involving an ATM only a few miles away.

About three hours later, in the 1900 block of Aliceanna Street in Fells Point, multiple people were able to steal an ATM at a corner store in that location, investigators said.

These latest cases now bring the number of attempted and successful ATM thefts across the region to at least 16 within the past four months.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told WJZ he thinks more than one group are responsible, but it is becoming more challenging tracking down the bandits.

"I think there are multiple groups," Harrison said. "As you can see, they are wearing masks, they are using cars that are stolen. it's really hard to catch them."