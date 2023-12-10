Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man attempting to break into home in Essex
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting death in Essex.
Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of Middlesex Road. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said he died at the scene.
Investigators believe an armed person attempted to break into a home when the homeowner fired his gun, striking the man.
Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
