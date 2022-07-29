Police department video urges Baltimore officers to get help following traumatic events

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer who was shot while confronting an armed person at a methadone clinic is the police department's ambassador for recovering from a traumatic event.

Baltimore Police Lt. Bill Shiflett was shot by a man who had opened fire inside a clinic on Maryland Avenue just as the sun was rising over the city in July 2019.

The bullets struck him in the stomach and he had to undergo surgery at least twice that year.

"Recovery was very slow, you know. Abdominal wounds are tricky," Shiflett said in a police department video that encourages officers to seek help after experiencing a traumatic event.

He said he was able to move forward with his life after getting support from a combat psychologist. Just knowing that type of assistance was available to him put him at ease, Shiflett said.

It helped him to know that if he was in a crisis situation that all he had to do was make a phone call someone would immediately help him.

"It's traumatic what happens in a shooting. it really is," he said. "And sometimes you shoulder it and sometimes you don't. And when you don't, it tears you up and you need somebody to help you."

Shiflett's niece, a dispatcher who was working when he was shot in 2019, also discusses her difficulties dealing with trauma following the shooting.

She said she started having panic attacks when another officer was shot during her shift.

"It's very important to reach out for help when you need help because it will catch up to you and you, can't help other people if you can't help yourself," she said.

The Baltimore Police Department urges officers to seek help following a traumatic event by calling 410-396-2541 or sending an email to OSW@baltimorepolice.org