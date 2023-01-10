Watch CBS News
Police attempting to ID body remains of man found in storage container in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are asking the public for help identifying a man whose remains were found last week in a storage container based on a sketch of tattoos.

Officers investigated a suspicious container on Jan. 5 at a vacant home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue.

Police said the container had a strong, foul odor before they found the remains of a man inside the container.

The home is just a few blocks from Mondawmin Mall and Druid Hill Park. The medical examiner determined on Friday he had been stabbed.

The man is described as a person of color with long dread-locked hair and multiple tattoos.

The man has a tattoo that appeared to be a king's crown and another that said Westside. 

January 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

