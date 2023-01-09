Man's body found stabbed, stuffed in storage container on West Baltimore porch

BALTIMORE -- Neighbors were stunned at the gruesome discovery in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue in West Baltimore. That's where authorities found a man's body stuffed inside a storage container.

Police found the body on Thursday but did not release information to the public about the case until Monday morning.

The home is just a few blocks from Mondawmin Mall and Druid Hill Park.

"This is just crazy. I don't understand why someone would just kill someone and then leave them on the porch. And I walk by here every night when I go home," one neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She declined to give her name for safety reasons.

There was nothing on the porch Monday morning. WJZ saw a box cutter and a disposable glove. A light remained on inside the building, but the upstairs windows were boarded up.

Neighbors said a fire recently tore through the building, which has three apartments.

Police told WJZ they were called to the scene on Thursday over a suspicious package. They could smell a foul odor and quickly discovered that the package contained a man's body.

"I did smell something so I just figured a cat must have died," the neighbor said. "There was a fire, glass all over the place."

Hellgren broke the news to the person who lives next door. She also declined to give her name for safety reasons.

"I don't know who is living there," she told Hellgren. "I haven't seen anyone since the whole incident happened," she told Hellgren.

She said the fire broke out in the building in late November, damaging her property as well. She was stunned to learn a body had been found.

"I don't feel safe," she said. "It happened right next door to me so, no, I don't feel safe."

Authorities have yet to identify the victim and do not know how long he was on the property or if he was even killed there.

The medical examiner determined on Friday he had been stabbed.

WJZ reached out to the owner of the property listed in state records but did not receive a response.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Metro Crime Stoppers at