Police ask public to help find person who killed a 26-year-old man in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking for the public's help in finding the person who shot a man who was found in a North Baltimore alleyway in August, according to authorities.

And there's an $8,000 reward for anyone who can assist them.

Officers on patrol the morning of August 12 investigated a report of an unresponsive person in the rear of the 800 block of Bradhurst Road a few minutes after 7 a.m., police said.

That is where they found 26-year-old Darrius Jones.

Medics pronounced Jones dead and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner staff took custody of his body, according to authorities.

The medical examiner later determined that he had been fatally wounded by a bullet, police said.

Metro Crime Stoppers has put together an $8,000 reward for information.

Anyone with information about the shooting that killed Jones should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7Lockup.