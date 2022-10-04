Watch CBS News
Crime

Police ask public to help find person who killed a 26-year-old man in North Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking for the public's help in finding the person who shot a man who was found in a North Baltimore alleyway in August, according to authorities.

And there's an $8,000 reward for anyone who can assist them.

Officers on patrol the morning of August 12 investigated a report of an unresponsive person in the rear of the 800 block of Bradhurst Road a few minutes after 7 a.m., police said.

feqiqe4wqaelmtr.jpg

That is where they found 26-year-old Darrius Jones.

Medics pronounced Jones dead and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner staff took custody of his body, according to authorities.

The medical examiner later determined that he had been fatally wounded by a bullet, police said.

Metro Crime Stoppers has put together an $8,000 reward for information.

Anyone with information about the shooting that killed Jones should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 7:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.