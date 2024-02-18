Watch CBS News
Local

Police arrest four teens after armed carjacking in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Sunday morning news roundup | February 18, 2024
Your Sunday morning news roundup | February 18, 2024 01:54

BALTIMORE- Police say four teens were arrested after an armed carjacking in South Baltimore Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking on the 1100 block of Washington Blvd around 10:55 p.m., according to a release.

Officials said upon their arrival, officers learned a 27-year-old man was approached by a group of armed juveniles demanding that he give up his vehicle and property. The group of teens then fled the scene. 

With the help of crews on the ground and the department's helicopter, officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle and suspects on the 800 block of Vine Street. There they arrested two 15-year males and two 16-year-old males.

A police release states, the 16-year-old males were taken to the Central Booking and the 15-year-old males were taken to the Juvenile Justice Facility where they were all charged.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 11:08 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.