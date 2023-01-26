Watch CBS News
Local News

74-year-old bicyclist dead after Annapolis hit-and-run

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Tuesday night in Annapolis. 

Around 10:07 on Jan. 24, officers were called to the unit block of Hilltop Lane near Merryman Road after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle. 

The 74-year-old bicyclist, Zarko Peruza of Annapolis, was declared dead at the scene due to his injuries. 

The driver and vehicle responsible for the accident have yet to be located. 

Hilltop Lane is closed in both directions for the purposes of crash reconstruction. 

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about the vehicle involved is urged to contact the Annapolis Police Department on 410-268-9000.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 1:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.