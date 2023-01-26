74-year-old bicyclist dead after Annapolis hit-and-run

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Tuesday night in Annapolis.

Around 10:07 on Jan. 24, officers were called to the unit block of Hilltop Lane near Merryman Road after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.

The 74-year-old bicyclist, Zarko Peruza of Annapolis, was declared dead at the scene due to his injuries.

The driver and vehicle responsible for the accident have yet to be located.

Hilltop Lane is closed in both directions for the purposes of crash reconstruction.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about the vehicle involved is urged to contact the Annapolis Police Department on 410-268-9000.