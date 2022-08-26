Police announce $18K reward for information in death of Baltimore restaurant owner

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers on Monday announced it has increased its reward from $8,000 to $18,000 for any information that helps homicide detectives find the person who shot and killed the co-owner of a Little Italy restaurant in June.

Trevor White, the co-owner of RYMKS Bar & Grille, was gunned down in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue around 4 a.m on June 20, police said.

White's colleague, Executive Chef Teaon Everage, confirmed to WJZ in June it was White who was killed.

"We can confirm that he was an owner and he was killed," Everage said. "Until we speak with the family we cannot make any other statements at this time."

Any tips that lead to an arrest and charges could make one eligible for the cash reward.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.