Watch CBS News
Local News

Pointillism Jazz Consort holds free Baltimore show to celebrate Juneteenth

By Nicky Zizaza

/ CBS Baltimore

Pointillism Jazz Consort holds free Baltimore show to celebrate Juneteenth
Pointillism Jazz Consort holds free Baltimore show to celebrate Juneteenth 01:43

BALTIMORE - Juneteenth is a federal holiday that marks the end of slavery in the United States.

On Monday, across the nation, the holiday is being celebrated.

To mark the day, the Pointillism Jazz Consort held a free performance through dance and art at the Baltimore National Heritage Area.

Clusters of people gathered to watch a sequence of performances that Suzanne Winland says is to celebrate freedom for all slaves through music, dance and art, plus, spoken word.

"It reaches people like music, music and dance reach people in a way that words don't often reach them," Winland said.

While the end of slavery celebrations is  new in many parts of the country, these dancers are telling stories of the past and present state of the African American experience dating back to slavery

"Protests, sit-ins, letter writing, marches are really poignant, for me, to portray to bring the history alive," Winland said.

The Juneteenth holiday observance was on full display in the grassy area.

"None of us are free until we are all free, yep amen," Executive Director Ivry Newsome said.

The free powerful performance called passage "A Juneteenth Journey" was a demonstration aimed at uniting all.

"Keep hope alive by embracing everyone and their differences," said instructor Erica Smith.

Nicky Zizaza
nzizaza.jpg

Nicky Zizaza joined WJZ in July 2022. She anchors the 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. newscasts with Rick Ritter.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 6:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.