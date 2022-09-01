Poe on injured reserve after preseason spill, Harbaugh says

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens have lost a key player as the team heads into the regular season.

Poe, the team's intrepid mascot, has been placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season after last week's fateful spill, Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

"Unfortunately he sustained a serious injury to his drumstick and he will not be able to perform for the rest of the season," Harbaugh said. "We will find a replacement. We're going to go to work on that right away, turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement."

The mascot was carted off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury during an exhibition game pitting other mascots against a youth football team, the halftime entertainment at Saturday's preseason game between the Ravens and Washington Commanders.

A tackler pulled Poe down from behind while he was carrying the ball. Poe -- or, if we're being real here, the poor person who had to wear the costume in the game -- immediately grabbed their knee.

Harbaugh made a solemn promise Monday to young fans that Poe "will be back," but it remains to be seen if the Ravens will have a mascot at all this season.