PNC Bank closing dozens of locations, three in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- PNC Bank is closing 47 locations in more than a dozen states, including Maryland.

Three branches are closing in Central Maryland, with one branch in each of Baltimore, Howard, and Cecil counties.

Here's a look at the locations:

This is just the latest in a series of branch closings. In November and December, PNC announced it was closing five locations at Howard County Giant stores and six Giant stores in Southern Maryland.

The bank also closed eight branches in Baltimore County giant stores in December,but these new closings are all standalone banks.

The Pittsburgh-based bank says the closures are part of a larger strategy.