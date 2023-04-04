Watch CBS News
Local News

PNC Bank closing dozens of locations, three in Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- PNC Bank is closing 47 locations in more than a dozen states, including Maryland.

Three branches are closing in Central Maryland, with one branch in each of Baltimore, Howard, and Cecil counties. 

Here's a look at the locations:

9f74b89d392f55933c2773be0c9a5312.jpg

This is just the latest in a series of branch closings. In November and December, PNC announced it was closing five locations at Howard County Giant stores and six Giant stores in Southern Maryland.

The bank also closed eight branches in Baltimore County giant stores in December,but these new closings are all standalone banks.

The Pittsburgh-based bank says the closures are part of a larger strategy.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 11:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.