Pluto TV surprises shoppers with free Christmas trees in Elkridge

BALTIMORE - Some lucky Christmas tree shoppers got a great surprise courtesy of Pluto TV.

The free ad-supported service, owned by Paramount, which is the parent company of WJZ, handed out the free trees at Payne Christmas Trees and Holiday Market in Elkridge on Friday.

It also helped out the local business.