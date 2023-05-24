Pimlico Middle School Students explore healthcare with hands-on simulation experience

BALTIMORE — Twenty-four students from Pimlico Middle School had a hands-on experience at Sinai Hospital's Simulation Center.

The students took a dive into the world of medical detectives as they cared for mock patients.

As part of the school's health science program, the students were given the opportunity to apply their knowledge in real-time, aiming for a future career in healthcare.

To Thomas Shelley, Simulation Supervisor at Sinai Hospital, guiding the young students and sparking their curiosity is a fulfilling experience. "To see that twinkle in their eye and watch them know the answer to things, raise their hand and be invested - it makes it all worth it," Shelley said.

The students found themselves on a mission, seeking clues and gathering the key elements necessary for treating their simulated patient, endearingly named Grandma Jenkins. Under the guidance of Shelley, they learned to carry out important health checks and provide essential care.

"Honestly, if I could cry, I would have. I'm trying to hold back the tears, I'm so proud of my sixth graders," said Lauretta Dickerson, a science teacher at Pimlico Middle.

Dickerson, who spent 30 years as a nurse, has now dedicated her knowledge and skills to inspire and educate the young medical aspirants. She acknowledged the students' growing responsibilities, some of whom already take care of their siblings. "A lot of them are growing up, and they're taking care of their siblings, and they're learning more, so just to let them know that someone cares about them and in the medical field there's a lot of parts to it," Dickerson said.

Students seemed to find the hands-on learning experience more engaging than regular classroom lessons. "Like when we're in school it's interesting, but when you actually live it, it's better," Sixth-grade student Tyree Taylor said.

The students' hands-on experience with Grandma Jenkins' case, who had asthma, allowed them to learn how to take vital signs and provide proper treatment.

'"This is the community that we serve, that doesn't just mean serving patients at the bedside. It means investing in the community and engaging our children and letting them dream big because that's what it's about - this will be our future doctors, nurses, physical therapists," said Shelly.

As the students take the first steps on their journey in healthcare, they are also practicing compassion and learning the value of helping others.