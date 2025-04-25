Baltimore County business owners organize event to highlight mental health, beauty, fashion

The owners of Self.ish Beauty Spa in Pikesville, Maryland, are putting together their first Let's Share Conference designed to uplift the voices of Black women in business, beauty, fashion and mental health.

The Let's Share Conference aims to create lasting culture and community impact while highlighting local businesses, creators and brands.

Keisha McClain, Kelley Dailey and Janeen Simon are the owners of Self.ish Beauty and the organizers behind the event.

"Our tagline is 'Selfcare isn't selfish,'" McClain said about developing the mission of the beauty spa.

The group of friends wanted a one-stop shop for all beauty needs.

"The goal was to create a space for women and men to take care of themselves," McClain said.

That's the story behind this business. Throughout the years, they've heard many others.

"A lot of times, when people are in our beauty spa, they use this as a safe space to talk. It becomes a therapy session," Simon said.

Educating women on business, beauty and mental health

The business owners also hope to educate women through different panels surrounding entrepreneurship, beauty and mental health.

Panelists include the owners of beauty brands The Lip Bar and Mielle Organics Beauty.

Most importantly, they want to give women a voice.

"I feel like there's so much empowerment in sharing our stories and finding someone that you can connect with and knowing that you're not alone going through this," Dailey said.

"I want women to feel seen," McClain said. "I want them to leave feeling like I wasn't just at that conference, I was a part of it."

The conference takes place Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Morgan State University's Student Center theater. Find more information or buy tickets here