PGA Tour event to return to Owings Mills golf course in 2025

BALTIMORE -- The BMW Championship will return to the Baltimore area in 2025, event organizers confirmed Friday.

When the championship came to Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills last year, it had been the first time in 59 years a PGA tour came to the region. This time around, local golfers will have a much shorter wait to see 70 of the world's best golfers play close to home.

Event organizers made the announcement with drone footage of the local golf course, also announcing the championship would be in St. Louis in 2026.

𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡. We're coming back to Baltimore and St. Louis in 2025 and 2026.

⁣#BMWCHAMPS pic.twitter.com/UeK7bAwyIj — BMW Championship (@BMWchamps) August 16, 2022

All proceeds from the championship go to the Evans Scholarship, which pays for full college tuition and housing for young caddies.