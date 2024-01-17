Pets found dead, 17 residents displaced from fire in Essex

BALTIMORE - Two cats and dogs died and 17 residents were displaced from a fire in Essex Wednesday morning.

Baltimore County firefighters responded to the homes around 2 a.m. in the unit block of Warren Road.

Three homes were impacted, according to officials.

Two injured and multiple pets displaced in early morning Essex dwelling fire. More details here: https://t.co/RNyX88v43n pic.twitter.com/EjeOhZjZN4 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 17, 2024

Fire officials said 17 residents and eight animals were temporarily sheltered at Essex Elementary School because of the extreme cold.

Investigators said the fire started at one home and spread to two additional homes. While searching, firefighters found the pets that had died.

Baltimore County Police investigators are determining the cause of the fire.