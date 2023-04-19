Pete Shinnick enters first season as Towson head football coach

BALTIMORE — College football season is 5 months away, but teams utilize spring practice to get a head start. The early workouts are especially important for programs that are transitioning to new coaching staffs, like at Towson University.

Pete Shinnick enters his first season as head football coach at Towson, taking over for Rob Ambrose who led the Tigers for 13 seasons.

Shinnick is a 2-time "Coach of the Year" at the division-2 level, won a national title at west Florida.

He inherits a team that struggled early last season before finishing with a 4-game winning streak, and is now getting to know his team in 4 weeks of spring practices.

Shinnick expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season. "Fired up about what this team was able to do at the end of last year, and we want to build on that and like what we have been able to get does so far in spring ball."

Tune in to WJZ on Thursday to watch Mark Viviano sit down with Pete Shinnick for a conversation about his unique coaching style, his emphasis on producing 'good people' beyond just good football players, and his method of communicating with his players that may surprise you.