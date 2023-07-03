Person seriously injured in West Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE - Police say a person was seriously injured by gunfire Monday afternoon in West Baltimore.

Officers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Baltimore Street for a reported shooting. Police located an unidentified male with numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Due to the victim's condition, homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.